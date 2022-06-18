PM congratulates nation on Pakistan’s forthcoming return to FATF white list

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the country on its return to the white list from the FATF grey list.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Financial Action Task Force’s recognition that Pakistan has met all of the requirements for removal from the grey list. He congratulated the country, calling it a great accomplishment.

“By the grace of God, Pakistan’s return to the white list is a great achievement. I congratulate all government institutions, personalities, and the concerned team whose efforts have become fruitful,” he added.

The premier also praised State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and foreign ministry officials for their efforts in this regard. “Pakistan’s economic situation will improve after it is reinstated on the white list,” he hoped.

Sh Rashid gives credit to previous Imran govt, Army

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, on the other hand, has credited the country’s removal from the FATF grey list to the previous government of Imran Khan and the Pakistan Army.

“It is hoped that Pakistan will be removed from the grey list before October,” the former interior minister tweeted on Saturday. The entire credit goes to Imran Khan’s government, the Pakistan Army, and its affiliates. Current assemblies are unimportant and underappreciated. The majority of the ministers are out on bail. The assembly is limited to 50 ministers. They are desperate to reopen trade with India.”