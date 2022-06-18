Australian Beat Viral launches Music for Pakistan

The recent economic struggles in Pakistan have dealt a devastatingly blow to the country.

A new fundraising and awareness initiative, Music for Pakistan, has been created to put a spotlight on Pakistan. The initiative is a call to arms for artists from across the globe to come together to shine a light on the country’s continuing crisis, aiming to raise much-needed funds to help with food shortages. Artists of all genres and from across the world are encouraged to sign up. Once signed up, the initiative will provide information about how to submit live music videos, with the accepted videos to be edited into a TV program and aired on Livestream. All proceeds will go to a nominated charity in Pakistan. Spearheading this initiative is renowned Pakistan-born Australian music artist Mahmood Khan. The trailblazing singer-songwriter, musician and filmmaker has been called one of the most noteworthy world music artists in recent times. He is a musical journeyman whose life’s work and creative achievements are celebrated in Australia, back in his birth city and globally. From his formative years working in Los Angeles as a production assistant, eventually assuming the role of chief composer, producer and engineer within the agency, collaborating and writing for producers and artists such as Chucki Booker, Mary J Blige, Eazy E, NWA, Vanessa Williams, to attracting the attention of internationally acclaimed Pakistani vocalist Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the renowned Pakistani vocalist, musician, composer and music director, who The New York Times called one of the greatest qawwali singers in history, Mahmood has been a tireless supporter of social causes both in Pakistan and Australia. Alongside his numerous international chart successes, Mahmood has always been a strong advocate for maintaining cultural integrity, whether in Pakistan or Australia. Music for Pakistan is an extension of his ongoing dedication to the power of music and its ability to heal and bring about real change. Music for Pakistan is a Mahmood Khan initiative with the support of Beat Viral music.

You can sign up with Music For Pakistan by going to https://mahmoodkhan.net/music-for-pakistan

Separately, renowned Australian music artist Mahmood Khan once again defied all odds and expectations and achieved sustained success in the most lucrative music marketplace in the world-the US.

The Ballina-based multitalented musician has gone top ten with his latest single Blue Snow, storming the US iTunes chart at #7, an incredible achievement for anyone, but quite an extraordinary feat for this creative all-rounder who continues to amass accolades and attract success on multiple fronts.

Of course, Khan is no stranger to major chart action, as his CV reveals, trail-blazing his way through a musical career that includes his enduring recordings with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, hitting the top five on the USA iTunes Jazz charts, and having no less than six songs on the iTunes USA top 100 during April 2021, with his #1 Billboard Classical Crossover hit Mahmood Khan with Willoughby Symphony Orchestra. But the last two years have been even busier for Khan. In May 2021, his jazz-inspired album, Imaginary Friend, topped the US iTunes Charts and the track Jahan Tu Nahin rocketed into the #18 on the Billboard World Music Charts.

Not only does his history reveal an astounding breadth and depth of experience and achievement, but his entrepreneurial know-how also positions him as a highly inventive and resourceful singular artist with an observant and intuitive eye on the future of music production and accessibility. Khan has displayed this with his spearheading work with Beat Viral’s GMLP (Great Music Licensing Platform), whose access to thousands of songs across many genres enables brand-focused curated playlists. In a sense, the astounding success of Blue Snow can be traced back to Khan’s uncanny ability to tap into an audience’s fundamental entertainment needs.

Blue Snow’s stripped-back contemporary folk-pop allure might reveal a well-crafted song performed with an accessible and highly-palatable assortment of sounds and textures, a wonderfully proficient set of performances in its own right, but ultimately it is the track’s emotional engine, its powerful subversion of universal appeal that hits home. It’s no wonder then that Blue Snow has already made its mark so soon after its release. Aside from the track’s musical configuration, the prominent bass guitar addition, the subtle rhythmic pulses, and the inherent tasteful nature of the guitar parts, the most prominent takeaway from the song is its spiritual sensibility, this quality is overt and also finely interwoven to the fabric of the performances, the sentiment and the lyric.

With lines such as, ‘It’s gonna happen eventually it’s just a matter of time / It’s our want and need/nothing can make us change our mind’, placed in such gently evocative surrounds it is easy to understand how its transference can become heightened, yet intrinsically alluring-Khan might be referring to any number of life-changing events here, but the listener nevertheless receives a generalized feeling of acceptance, resolve, or even, goodness.

When all is summed up, Blue Snow is a manifestation of hope, and hope, particularly when nestled into the framework of a three-minute slice of folk-pop sweetness, is irresistibly infectious. So, Blue Snow’s success, just like Khan’s GMLP venture, reveals an artist whose variegated abilities cross-pollinate, but with their originating impetus drawn from the desire to express the inexpressible, with the result: another smash hit song and a music business model with heart.

Pakistani-born Australian singer-songwriter, musician and filmmaker Mahmood Khan has been called one of the most noteworthy world music artists in recent times. He is a musical journeyman whose life’s work and creative achievements are celebrated in Australia, back in his birth city and globally.

Australia granted him Citizenship in recognition for his contribution to the music industry when his song ‘Like the river’, recorded Live at Sydney Opera House went to number one on the Aria pop charts.

Mahmood Khan started off in the music industry by working as a sound engineer/producer at Jam Power, a Black music production company in Los Angeles for over 15 years before venturing on to developing his career as a singer-songwriter.

His first solo album which featured the legendary artist Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan sold over 6 million copies. He became the first ever Pakistani born artist to crack US world music radio stations.

In 2007, he came to Australia to study at Sydney Film School and ended up recording a Live album at the Sydney Opera House.

In June 2019, Mahmood recorded original compositions with the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra and also wrote and produced a song called ‘Jagamarra,’ dedicated to Aboriginal Australia.

“Like the River Live at Sydney Opera House” video represented a significant milestone in Mahmood Khan’s incredible musical journey.

He became the first artist from the sub-continent to record a live album in the concert hall at the Sydney Opera House.

This song went on to create music history in Australian when Mahmood became the first Asian artist to score a number one on the Aria Pop charts.

A behind the scenes documentary ‘Journey of a new sound’ is available on YouTube.

In 2004 Mahmood launched this Eastern band which took many years to develop.

Pakistani-born Australian singer-songwriter, musician, and filmmaker Mahmood Khan has been called the most significant world music artist of today. Mahmood’s trail-blazing, genre-mixing musical career, which includes his enduring recordings with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and his debut solo album selling over 6 million records, includes creating music history in Australia when he became the first Asian artist to score a number one on the ARIA pop charts with his international hit Like the River. Mahmood’s experience as a seasoned producer is also apparent on his latest release, Imaginary Friend, a jazz-inspired EP of songs with immense depth and melodic strength. Once again, Mahmood’s latest work is Mahmood at his best. The mood is natural. The tone is calm; an effortless striding utilizes lush production to connect with the vast multitudes of his listeners. Highlighting Mahmood’s production sensibilities and magical storytelling, Imaginary Friend is sure to repeat the unprecedented achievements of his record-breaking career history. Imaginary Friend has already shot into the USA iTunes Jazz charts at #5 and is currently #1, a feat no other Australian or Pakistani artist has ever accomplished. The new release follows in the wake of Mahmood’s recent astounding chart impacts worldwide, which include: 6 songs on the iTunes USA top 100 during April 2021.

Mahmood Khan is a Pakistani-born singer, songwriter, sound engineer, music producer and film maker. Originally from Lahore, Khan was the first Pakistani national to achieve mainstream success within the Australia music industry.

After moving to Los Angeles, United States, in the late 1980s, Khan was employed as a second engineer at Jam Power, a music production house. He was employed there for 12 years, eventually being promoted to chief sound engineer and music producer. During this period, Khan undertook the Seth Riggz voice training program to develop his voice.