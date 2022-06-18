Textile exports surge by 28.26pc to $17.6b in 11 months

The exports of textile commodities surged by 28.26pc during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The textile exports were recorded at $17,623.635m in July-May (2021-22) against the exports of $13,740.113m July-May (2020-21), showing growth of 28.26pc, according to the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton cloth the exports of which increased by 30.24pc to $2,236.855m during the current year as compared to the exports of $1,716.216m last year.

The other commodities that witnessed growth in trade included cotton year, the exports of which grew by 24.18pc, from $896.039m to $1,112.713m and raw cotton by 1009pc from 0.593m to $6.577m.

Likewise, the exports of cotton (carded or combed) increased by 1450pc, from $0.064m to $1.632m, yarn (other than cotton yarn) by 109.68pc, from $28.912m to $60.624m whereas the exports of knitwear increased by 36.44pc, from $3,405.133m to $4,646.029m.

Exports of bed wear increased by 21.68pc, from $2,472,782m to $3,008,838m, towels by 21.66pc, from $838.505m to $1,020.111m, readymade garments by 30.63pc, from $2,706.902m to $3,535.959m, art, silk & synthetic textile by 29.34pc, from $326,152m to $421,860m, made up articles (excluding towels and bead wear) by 15.19pc, from $421.860m to $780.180m whereas the exports of all other export materials increased by 21.58pc, from $780.180m to $692797m.

The only commodity that witnessed negative growth in trade was tents, canvas and tarpaulin, the exports of which declined by 2.16pc, from $101.653m to $99.462m.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the textile exports from the country increased by 56.08pc by growing from $1,051.933m in May 2021 to $1,641.901m in May 2022.

However, on month-on-month basis the textile exports from the country declined by 5.59pc during the month of May 2022 as compared to the exports of $1,739.122m recorded in April 2022, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country witnessed an increase of 27.78pc during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country were recorded at $28.848b during July-May (2021-22) against the exports of $22.576b recorded during July-May (2020-21), showing growth of 27.78pc.

The imports during the months under review also went up by 44.28pc by growing from $50.028b last year to $72.182b in July-May (2021-22).

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $43.334b, showing an increase of 57.85pc over the deficit of $27.452b recorded during last year, the PBS data revealed.