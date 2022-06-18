Zameen.com acquires sales & marketing rights for Century 1 and Century 99

Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — has acquired the sales and marketing rights for Century 1 and Century 99 projects by Century developers. The partnership between Zameen.com and the project’s developer was celebrated during a recent ceremony.

Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales Mr Laeeque Chaudhry, Director Project Sales Basil Hafeez, Usman

Sarwar and Ali Rehan, Sr. Director Acquisition Mr Adil Kamal and team were present on the occasion. Senior leadership of Century Developers including Century 1 and Century 99 Directors Waseem Azhar, Nazia Waseem, Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afzal were also present.

Speaking at the occasion, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales Laeeque Chaudhry stated that both Century 1 and Century 99 will diversify the international standard infrastructure of the city. He added that an investment made here is bound to bring handsome gains since the residential tower is equipped with a wide range of high-value amenities. Shedding light on the project’s investment prospects, Director Century 1 Waseem Azhar said that this project will prove to be an excellent opportunity for profitable investment. He added that Century 1 brings a new vision of luxury by offering premium apartments, working spaces, and commercial shops. This landmark development by Hotel One in collaboration with the 6th Sense Group provides innovative real estate solutions to all.

Director Century 99 Kamran Afzal said that Century builders are bringing great minds of Pakistan’s Real estate together and we feel proud of our partnership with Zameen.com and are looking forward to work on these projects. Director Century 99 Ayaz Mohammad Lakhani said that Investment in this project will be one of the decisions customers will always cherish as we are bringing state of the art architecture which will take Lahore’s infrastructure to a whole new level.