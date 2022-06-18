Rupee sheds Rs1.07 against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by Rs1.07 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs208.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs207.67. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs209 and Rs211 respectively. The price of Euro was appreciated by Rs3.60 and closed at Rs219.58 against the previous day’s closing of Rs215.98. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.56, whereas an increase of Rs5.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs256.75 as compared to its last closing of Rs251.52. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 30 paisas to close at Rs56.83 and Rs55.63 respectively.