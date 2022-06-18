Gold price increases by Rs1,500 to Rs145,500 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold on Friday witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 in the local market to Rs145,500 from Rs144,000 the previous day. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs857 from Rs123,457 last day to Rs124,314 and that of 10-gram 22 karat from Rs113,168 to Rs124,742, the All-Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1,560 and Rs1337.44 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $27 to $1,846 from $1,819, the association said.