Nadia Afgan opens her heart out after backlash on viral statement

Veteran actor Nadia Afgan took to her Instagram to respond to the backlash that she has been getting for her recent statement on Ahsan Khan’s show.

The “Suno Chanda” star said on the show that she and her husband haven’t had children by choice as the world is not a safe place. “I had decided years ago that I will never ever talk about this publicly because it was just too painful. It still is. But this is needed. It’s needed because of the needless masala our influencers like to share, but more because I am shocked at how women have reacted to my personal statement on show.”

“I was a firm believer that all women, whether they have children or not, would know and understand how private a matter this is. I have always believed that all women understand how painful this journey can be, but the past few days have made me see how wrong I’ve been.”

“Ironically, it’s been women – their hurtful comments, cruel judgments, harsh messages and despicable lack of compassion, that made me change my decision and talk about it publicly. Jawed and I have been married for 15 years. Both of us adore children – we really wanted to have our own one day. But Allah had other plans – and like everything else in life, we submitted to His will.” “I have had two miscarriages; I have gotten three failed IUIs done. I have battled depression after losing two unborn children. I have struggled with panic attacks, fearing another miscarriage. I have gained tones of weight because of hormonal issues. We were all set for an IVF. But I just couldn’t go ahead with it. I just couldn’t bear the agony of that single line on the pregnancy test – after going through another emotionally and physically draining procedure.” “My husband, Jodi, has been exceptionally understanding and supportive in my journey. He saw what I went through, understood how I felt and we made this decision, together. For him, my comfort and health, both physical and mental, took precedence over everything.”

“Contrary to this, the women in my life, close to me and strangers alike, have shown a shocking lack of empathy – all these years and especially the last few days. I have relived my years of loss all over again since Saturday,” she added.

She continued in the comment section and said, “I am actually sad today. I am sad because I have been an ambassador of women rights all my life. I am sad because I truly believed that we women are one, a clan, a tribe. A group which sticks together, which believes in cheering each other on and giving each other respect and freedom of space – which understands what we go through when we bear children – and when we find out that motherhood was not meant for us – and how excruciatingly painful it is to talk about it on public forums.”

“I stand corrected. We are not, ” she sadly concluded.

Pakistani actresses showed her support to Nadia in the comment section. Mira Sethi wrote, “I’m so, so sorry, Nadia. Thank you for sharing your story.”

While Hira Mani showered her love on Nadia saying, “I love you Nado and I am so proud of you!! Sending you love app strength hain mere!”