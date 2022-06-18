Heena Khan is Karisma’s doppelganger from Pakistan

Yet another celebrity lookalike is going viral on social media platforms, this time it’s Kapoor girl, Karisma’s doppelganger Heena Khan.

A Pakistani TikToker Heena Khan bears an uncanny resemblance to 90s Bollywood superstar Karisma Kapoor and often pulls out the actor’s iconic movie looks for her content on the video-sharing social application. Looking at Khan’s TikTok videos, it is quite difficult for viewers to really differentiate between the two. The social media star has over 3.2 million followers on her TikTok handle. She is said to be a great fan of the ‘Dil Tou Pagal Hai’ actor and likes to plan her content around her dialogues and scenes.

About Karisma Kapoor, she was one of the most sought-after stars of Bollywood during the 90s decade, before taking a break for her marriage. She made her OTT debut in 2020 with web series called ‘Mentalhood’.

Earlier this year, Netizens had discovered a doppelganger of A-list actor Alia Bhatt. As per the reports from India-based news agencies, the woman was identified as Celesti Bairagey, who hails from the Assam state of India.

The doppelganger, whose smile and face cut resemble that of actor Ranbir Kapoor’s wife, shared videos of herself on the social media application Instagram.

She wore a white saree that was similar to the one which Alia Bhatt wore during one of the promotional events for her last release, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.