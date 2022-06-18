‘Boiler Room’ comes to Pakistan

Boiler Room is all set to host its first broadcast from Pakistan. Boiler Room’s Instagram handle made the announcement which read, “We’re proud to present Boiler Room’s first ever broadcast from Pakistan: a show to celebrate the country’s new emergent dance music community & its native heritage of live performance.”

It added: “The project is part-funded by the British Council with support and execution from Dialled in, Karachi Community Radio, Cape Monze Records, Chalo and hosting by Ahadadream and Nabihah Iqbal.”

The list of artists to be featured includes Ustad Noor Bakhsh, Jaubi, Natasha Noorani, Natasha Ejaz, Ozzie, Malik, Lyla, Kukido b2b TMPST and Tollcrane.

WHAT IS BOILER ROOM? — Boiler Room started with a webcam taped to a wall, opening a keyhole into London’s underground. It has built a unique archive spanning over 8,000 performances by more than 5,000 artists across 200 cities.