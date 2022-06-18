Azaan Sami Khan enthrals fans with new version of ‘Ik Lamha’

Pakistani heartthrob Azaan Sami Khan has slowly yet surely created a niche for himself in the music industry. The Ishq e Laa star’s melodious voice always seems to strike the right chords with the audience.

His popular song Ik Lamha featuring the gorgeous actress Maya Ali was an instant hit among the music buffs and now Khan had delighted his fans with a new version.

Taking to Instagram, Azaan shared the latest version aka Ik Lamha Reprise and needless to say, the 28-year-old yet again wins hearts with his impeccable singing skills by crooning the soulful lyrics of the soundtrack.

“Ik Lamha Reprise Out Now! After seeing the brilliant covers you all have done I thought I’d do an intimate version. I hope you guys like it? @official_mayaali @mo_sha_hu @alex.shabaz @amturazofficial @ehteshamuddin.official @saadhayat @imanas_siddiqui @nimraa.malik @seherhafeez”, captioned the actor-singer.

The song was lauded by the audience and the Main Tera singer’s comment section was rained with compliments and praises. On the work front, Azaan made his acting debut with Hum TV’s ‘Ishqe-e-Laa’ and his performance garnered mixed reactions from the audience.