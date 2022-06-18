Esra’s new sizzling photos set Internet on fire

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has gained much admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul was aired.

A fashionista to the core, the 29-year-old’s style has been lauded by many as she infuses subtle grace in every avatar she dons.

Turning to her Instagram handle, she flaunted and posted a new click looking gorgeous while enjoying as she played dress-up in a uber black outfit.

Posing for the camera, the stunner turned heads because of her impeccable style. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uur Güne. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.