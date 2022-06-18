Notices issued on petition seeking Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy

The judicial magistrate (East) in Karachi has issued notices to the legal heirs of popular televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain and police officials on a petition seeking autopsy of the lawmaker who was found dead at his residence earlier this month.

The hearing of the case was held at Karachi City Court on the petition of a citizen, Abdul Ahad on Friday. Barrister Arsalan Raja, counsel for the petitioner, stated that Aamir Liaquat died under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Karachi earlier this month. The determination of cause of his death is very important since he was a renowned TV host and politician, said the petitioner.

The sudden death of Aamir Liaquat has raised suspicions among his fans and it was suspected that he was killed over a property dispute. The petitioner requested the court to form a special board for the exhumation and autopsy of Liaquat, saying identifying cause of his death was necessary. After hearing the arguments, the court issued notice to Aamir Liaqat’s family and SHO Brigade Police Station and sought their replies on June 18. The legal heirs of the deceased TV host were also asked either to appear before the court or submit their replies by 9am on Saturday.

A petition was filed in the court of judicial magistrate (East) on June 15 seeking autopsy of the late politician. The PTI MNA was found unconscious at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the metropolis, according to his servant Javaid.

The 50-year-old was rushed to a hospital where he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead. His death came as a shock to the media industry and people vented anger at the social media trolls who had hounded the TV host for his botched third marriage.

The body of famous TV host and lawmaker was handed over to his family members for burial only after the Judicial Magistrate Naukar Abbas allowed it.

While police were insisting on conducting an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, Aamir Liaquat’s estranged family members who come only for his last rites insisted that a postmortem will delay the funeral. The body was received by the late anchor’s son and preparations for the last rites were conducted by Chippa.