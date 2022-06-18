17 graduates awarded American High School diploma

American School of International Academics (ASIA) held its 26th, Graduation Ceremony the other day in Lahore, honoring 17 graduate students who were awarded American High School Diploma after completing 12 years of schooling at ASIA.

Proud parents and fortuitous, enlightened and cultivated students offered gratitude to the school management and faculty who had contributed to their academic and pragmatic lives in a profound way. Undoubtedly, the passing out students were full of admiration for their teachers’ steadfastness, thoughtfulness, innovative teaching artistry and knowledge sharing and its unmitigated application.

The universal thinking was that association with the school ,its environment and teaching methods had completely transformed their vulnerable and confused infant minds into commitment oriented creative thought process.

In the ceremony the US Consul General, Mr William Makaneole, a man with a Herculean physique but most agreeable and uplifting smile was the chief guest of the ceremony and he turned up adorned in an alluring Pakistani waist coat and a shalwar kameez that captivated the illustrious audience .Accompanying him was Ms. Khatijah Corey, the Political Counselor.

Awards of top performance were given to Muneeb Bin Hamad, Ayla Noor and Maham Faiz .A few students were awarded Honor and High Honor Roll and the high performing students of sports arena turned out to be golfers who enjoy single handicaps and had won honors on the national fronts while still in their teens.

From amongst the teaching faculty, best teacher of the year awards for 2021-22 were reaped by six teachers.

Ayesha Hamid, the Chairperson of American School of International Academics highlighted that this institution has been working in the field of education in Pakistan since the last twenty six years and its students are serving on good positions in Pakistan, and the world, after completing their education from various Pakistani and International Universities. It has a dual accreditation from American Educational Commissions (NCA) North Central Association, Cognia and Advance Ed. USA.

It was also spelled out that the School is not only giving Modern & International education but also Promotes Islamic & Social Values of our Culture through Urdu, Islamic Studies and Pakistan History. This aspect stands out as a distinguishing feature of the institution.