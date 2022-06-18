WASA flood response preparations for monsoon reviewed

Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Punjab, Mian Shakil Ahmed here on Friday visited Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Liaquat Bagh Flood Response Unit and reviewed preparations finalized for monsoon season.

He also visited Gawalmandi area and inspected the ongoing dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt. (r) Noor ul Amin Mengal and Director General, RDA Capt. (r) Tahir Zafar Abbasi were also present on the occasion. MD WASA, Muhammad Tanveer while briefing the Secretary said that cleanliness work of Nullah Lai is in full swing and the project would be completed before start of monsoon.

WASA Rawalpindi has 28 dewatering sets, 5 jetting and six sucker machines to cope with flood like situation. WASA Rawalpindi also has 22 bowzers to supply water and all-out efforts would be made to ensure round the clock water supply particularly to the residents of affected areas during rains.

He further said that WASA has finalized all the arrangements to cope with any emergency and flood like situation. Five flood response units have been set up at Liaquat Bagh, Moti Mahal, Commercial Market, Bagh Sardaran and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed.

A flood control room has also been activated in WASA headquarters for monitoring of the situation in Nullah Lai. The flood control room would work round the clock, he added. On the occasion, the Secretary expressed satisfaction over the preparations of WASA and also appreciated the performance of the authority during last rain spell.

He directed the authorities concerned to shift the machinery of WASA to low lying areas as only a quick response could save the citizens from flood devastation.

The Commissioner on the occasion said that the issue of proper cleaning of 11 small nullahs has been resolved by Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and WASA. The cleanliness work of these small nullahs would also be started soon, he added.

A coordination committee consisting of representatives of all the departments concerned has been formed which would jointly supervise the cleanliness work of the nullahs. Rawalpindi district administration would also provide all possible support to complete the task within shortest possible time frame, he added.