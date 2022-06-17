Energy crisis: Sindh govt announces to close markets at 9pm

The Sindh government announced instructions on Friday to close all commercial centers and retail malls at 9 p.m. for a month, taking the lead in the country’s energy-saving programme.

“All markets, shopping malls and shops shall be closed by 9pm,” the notification read. Milk shops, bakeries and carriage vehicles for dairy products have been exempted from time restrictions.

The Sindh Home Department also ordered the closing of all wedding halls in the province at 10:30 p.m.

Other establishments, such as hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops, will close at 11 p.m., following government directives.

The directives for the early closure of business centres, retail malls, wedding halls, and other similar establishments will be in effect for one month.

It is worth noting that the government has been working very hard to overcome the country’s energy issue.

Previously, during a federal cabinet meeting, it was proposed to close the market early at night to save electricity.

The suggestion was first rejected by traders, but the Sindh government, seeing it as one of the most effective strategies to preserve energy, has issued directives for the early closure of trading centres and other places to reduce electricity use.