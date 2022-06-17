Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad, Parts of KP, Punjab provinces

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted various parts of the country including Islamabad on Friday afternoon.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the epicenter of the earthquake was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, electronic channels reported.

The earthquake jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Hangu, Mohmand, Kohat, Boner, Abbottabad, Banu, Nowshehra, Diamir, Chillas and other surrounding areas.

On the other hand, the tremors were felt in different cities of Punjab including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sheikhupur, and Jalalpur Bhattian.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported so far.