SAARC Chamber hails Bilawal’s policy statement for engagement with regional countries, US

ISLAMABAD: SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Friday hailed the encouraging policy statement of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for active engagement with regional countries and the United States in the prevailing scenario of emerging geopolitical development.

Talking to a delegation of leading women entrepreneurs led by Maheen Kashif, recipient of the best CEO award, SAARC Chamber President Iftikhar Ali Malik said “Every thing is possible but neighbors can not be changed”, said a press release.

Iftikhar said Pakistan was effectively confronting the emerging challenges at the diplomatic level but on other hand “ Pakistan must engage itself with neighboring countries amid global geopolitics to counter international challenges in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict”