Petition seeking post-mortem of Aamir Liaquat’s body filed

A petition was filed on Friday in the court of judicial magistrate (east) in Karachi for the post-mortem of late anchorperson and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

It was learned that the court served notices on the heirs of late Aamir Liaquat Hussain via police, requesting that they appear in court or submit a response.

The court requested a response from the heirs by 9 a.m. on Saturday.

It is to be noted here that famous TV presenter and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain had passed away in his house in Karachi a few days ago.

His family had refused a post-mortem of his body despite the police’s insistence.