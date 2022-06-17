ECP issues schedule for NA-245 by-poll on vacant seat of Aamir Liaquat

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan announced the date for a by-election for Karachi’s National Assembly seat, NA-245, which became vacant following the death of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Last Thursday, the 50-year-old televangelist died. The news of his sudden death shocked the entire country.

The by-elections will be placed on July 27, according to the ECP schedule, and candidates can submit their nomination papers from June 22 to June 24.

Syed Nadeem Haider has been appointed as the returning officer for the by-election, according to the election commissioner.