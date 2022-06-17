Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, June 17, 2022


Queen’s champion Berrettini into last eight as Wawrinka bows out

Agencies

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini returns the ball to Denis Kudla of the US during their men’s single tennis match round of 8 on day 4 of the ATP Championships tournament at Queen’s Club in west London on Thursday.

LONDON: Reigning Queen’s champion Matteo Berrettini needed three sets to see off Denis Kudla as he reached the quarter-finals of the grass-court tournament on Thursday. Berrettini won 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 but the victory was anything but straightforward for the 26-year-old. The Italian fell behind as his American opponent took a tight first set before Berrettini, beaten in last year’s Wimbledon singles final by Novak Djokovic, edged a second set tie-breaker. Berrettini then broke serve in the ninth game of the deciding set before he served out for the match after a draining two hours and 47 minutes on a sun-drenched centre court at Queen’s, in south-west London. World No 10 Berrettini will now play Tommy Paul in the semi-finals after the American’s emphatic 6-1, 6-4 defeat of three-time Grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

The 37-year-old Wawrinka missed most of 2021 with a foot injury that required two surgeries and the Swiss player, now a lowly 290 in the world rankings, is trying to work his way back to form. Berrettini’s success means there are at least two seeds still involved in the Wimbledon warm-up event following Marin Cilic’s win on Wednesday. Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Denis Shapovalov and Reilly Opelka were all defeated prior to the quarter-finals.

Submit a Comment