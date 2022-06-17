Uncertainty over Pakistan snooker’s participation at World Games 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan snooker players are uncertain about their participation in this year’s World Games, scheduled to be held in America, due to uncertainty over the issuance of visas. The governing body of snooker issued public statement on Thursday expressing its concern over delays in visas due to the backlog at the United States Consulate in Karachi. The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) has also sought help from the Foreign Office. The PBSA said in a statement that its chairman Alamgir Sheikh had a meeting with foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood and discussed the matter related to Pakistan’s participation in World Games 2022. The meeting was also attended by Director General (Americas) Muhammad Mudassir Tipu. “The chairman explained the problem faced by the Pakistan snooker team, in obtaining an early appointment for their visas. He requested the foreign secretary to help the Pakistan snooker team regarding the matter,” the PBSA statement said. “The foreign secretary, Mr Sohail Mahmood, graciously agreed to help the Pakistan snooker team to obtain their visas in time, for their travel to the USA,” the statement added. Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan had qualified for the World Games, a snooker event, after winning the IBSF World Snooker Championship in March earlier this year.