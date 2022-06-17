Anamul to replace injured Yasir for second Windies Test

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Thursday announced top-order batsman Anamul Haque will fly to the West Indies to replace the injured Yasir Ali, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said. Anamul is expected to be available for the second Test after Yasir was ruled out of the series with a back injury sustained in a warm-up match. The first Test in Antigua starts later Thursday The 29-year-old Anamul, who last played a Test for Bangladesh in 2014, will leave for the West Indies on Friday with the second Test beginning in St Lucia on June 24. Anamul made 1,138 runs in this year’s Dhaka Premier League, the highest by any batsman in a List A competition season in history. He had already been due to join the squad for the three Twenty20 matches after the two-Test series. Bangladesh will also play three one-day internationals.