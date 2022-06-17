Pakistani mango tasting salon held in Guangzhou to boost bilateral trade

A special salon themed “Pakistani Mango Tasting, Idea Exchange on Business Development” was held in Guangzhou, China to promote communication and trade between Pakistan and Guangzhou, a busy trade hub that knotted friendship city ties with Lahore, Pakistan.

Enjoying the taste and aroma of Pakistan’s Sindhri Mango, one of the world’s top available varieties, guests including government officers and entrepreneurs from both countries tapped the market potential between China and Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

On the occasion, Muhammad Irfan, Commercial Counsellor of Consulate-General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, China, presented Pakistan’s industries and the geographical advantages of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan and China enjoy a long history of economic and trade relations. Besides mangoes, Commercial Section of the Pakistani Consulate-General in Guangzhou is making all-out efforts to showcase Pakistani products, potential for cooperation and is keen to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries, he added.

Lilian Hu, Associate Professor of Institute of International Studies, Guangzhou Academy of Social Sciences (GZASS), introduced the dividends and significance of the economic and trade cooperation between both countries. She also provided theoretical experience for quality projects in the fields of economy, trade, agriculture, science and technology.

“When exploring the Pakistani market, Chinese enterprises should strengthen cooperation with local ones to complement each other and achieve win-win development,” she said.

Tony Lee, CEO of MERAPC Solutions Pvt., Pakistan, shared his experience in doing business in Pakistan.

According to him, Pakistan is equipped with supportive investment conditions for Chinese investors. And he wished the salon could enhance Chinese enterprises’ understanding of the economic environment and business opportunities in Pakistan.

The event is hosted by Guangzhou International Cooperation Centre (GICC) and co-organized by Guangzhou Iron Pak Commerce Co., LTD., China, and MERAPC Solutions Pvt., Pakistan.

Supervised by Foreign Affairs Office of Guangzhou Municipal Government, GICC is a non-profit comprehensive international exchange platform established to further strengthen and deepen exchanges and practical cooperation between Guangzhou and global cities in fields of economy, trade, technology, education, and culture.