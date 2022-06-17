Rupee sheds Rs1.22 against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by Rs 1.22 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 207.67 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 206.45. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 206.5 and Rs 208.5 respectively. The price of Euro was depreciated by 51 paisas and closed at Rs 215.98 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 216.49. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen gained two paisas to close at Rs 1.55, whereas an increase of Rs 2.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 251.52 as compared to its last closing of Rs 249.41. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 33 paisas to close at Rs 56.53 and Rs 55.34 respectively.