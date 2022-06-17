Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, June 17, 2022


Gold price increases by Rs1,000 to Rs144,000 per tola

Monitoring Desk

The price of 24 karat per tola gold on Thursday witnessed an increase of Rs1,000 in the local market to Rs144,000 from Rs143,000 the previous day. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs857 from Rs122,600 last day to Rs123,457 and that of 10-gram 22 karat from Rs112,383 to Rs113,168, the All-Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver rose by Rs20 to Rs1,560 and that of 10-gram silver by Rs17.14 to Rs1337.44. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $14 to $1,819, the association said.

