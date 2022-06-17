Bitcoin price climbs to $22.5K after Fed 75 basis point hike

BTC and altcoins generated nominal gains after the Federal Reserve raised the benchmark interest rate by 0.75pc, the largest hike in 28 years. Global financial markets were squarely focused on the U.S.Federal Reserve and its decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on June 15, the largest increase in 28 years as the central bank fights to tamp down the highest inflation rates in over four decades. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that Bitcoin (BTC) and the wider cryptocurrency market fell under pressure in the early trading hours on June 15 as rumours of the possible collapse of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) spread across the ecosystem, which is still grappling with the ongoing Celsius debacle.