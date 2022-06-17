PM Shehbaz inquires after Daniyal Aziz, who injured in accident

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the severe injuries sustained by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz in a road accident in Shakargarh and prayed for his quick recovery.

On Friday, the prime minister spoke with Daniyal Aziz’s wife over the phone and wished her husband a speedy recovery.

The prime minister instructed the relevant authorities to take all necessary steps to treat Daniyal Aziz until he is fully recovered.

He also offered his condolences to the family of the man killed in the accident.

One person was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Shakargarh on Thursday night, including PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz, who suffered a broken arm.

Near the Bhajna stop, Daniel Aziz’s car collided head-on with a Mazda vehicle.

The injured were taken to the hospital, where doctors determined that the PML-N leader had suffered serious injuries.