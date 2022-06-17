11 fatalities as heavy rain, windstorm hit Punjab cities

After a long period of heat, with temperatures reaching as high as 48 degrees Celsius, the much-awaited rain brought relief to the heat-stricken people, but the heavy wet showers brought misery to them.

On Friday, 11 people were killed in two rain-related incidents in Lahore and Sarai Alamgir.

The rain showered heavily in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lalamusa, Laliyan, Dina, Nankana Sahib, Sangla Hill, and Rawalakot.

The heavy rain was both a curse and a blessing for the citizens, as a family of six died when their car lost control in the rain and crashed into a canal in Sarai Alamgir.

After a three-hour frantic effort, rescue workers were able to extract the car from the canal. They also fished out the bodies of all six car riders who drowned and transported them to a hospital.

One toddler and five adults were among the dead. Saeed (23) Saif (2), Rashida Begum (70), Abida Parveen (50), Nadia (28) and Shaheen Akhtar were identified (45). They were from the same family and lived in Kohar, Sarai Alamgir.

In another incident, at least five members of a family were killed when a wall collapsed in Lahore during gale-force winds.

The incident occurred in Lahore’s Awan Market area, according to Rescue 1122.

“The family was sleeping on the roof of their house when a newly-built wall of an adjoining house fell over them, burying six people beneath the debris,” Rescue 1122 said.

Four people were rescued and taken to a hospital, whereas three of them died from their injuries.