MQM-P wins neck-to-neck race

MQM-Pakistan has edged past TLP in a neck-to-neck race to clinch victory in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency, according to unofficial results from all 309 polling stations. MQM-P’s Muhammad Abubakr secured 10,683 votes, followed by TLP’s Shahzada Shehbaz with 10,614 votes. MQM-Haqeeqi’s candidate Syed Rafiuddin came in at third position with 8,383 votes. PPP’s Nasir Raheem and PSP’s Shabir Qaimkhani are at fourth and fifth positions with 5,248 and 4,797 votes respectively. Voting for by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 Korangi-2 began Thursday morning which continued till 5pm without any break.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali on April 19. He was elected from NA-240 on MQM-Pakistan’s ticket in 2018 general elections. There are a total of 529,855 registered voters in the constituency, including 2,94,385 male and 2,35,470 female voters. As many as seven candidates from different political parties such as Mohajir Qoumi Movement-Haqeeqi (MQM-Haqiqi), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) along with 18 independent candidates ran for the vacant seat.