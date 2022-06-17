LHC suspends punishment of 19 TLP convicts

The Lahore High Court’s division bench has suspended the punishment of 19 convicted workers of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and released them on post-arrest bails involved in creating chaos and panic on roads on April 13, 2021, a private TV channel reported. The petitioner’s counsel had implored the bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, that the police implicated them in forged cases merely to humiliate and suppress the voice. He pleaded that nothing had been recovered from the convicts when they were in the custody of the police officials, adding that the allegations against the petitioners are not specific. He said that the judgement passed by the trial court is incorrect and needs to be set aside, arguing that the convicts had filed an appeal against the verdict which is pending. He requested the court to allow the post-arrest bails of the convicts till the final decision of the appeal. However, the prosecution strongly opposed the bails. The bench, after hearing detailed arguments, allowed post-arrest bails, suspended the punishment and ordered to release them from the prison.