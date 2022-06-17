IK spreading poison against institutions by levelling baseless allegations: Hamza

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz said that ups and downs came in Punjab with regard to constitution adding that he did not witness such constitutional crisis in the history of Punjab.

He said “I am answerable to the masses of Punjab along with Allah Almighty and we fully understand our responsibilities. On the other hand Imran Niazi says Allah forbid the nuclear power will be ruined and the army will scatter.

Imran Niazi did not fulfil any promise which he made with the nation in his four years tenure. The nation have two ways in which one is of honesty and the other one is of anarchy and conspiracy. Imran Niazi says that the institutions did conspiracy against him is continuously adopting this narrative.

The state is our mother and we should love it but unfortunately he is spreading poison against the institutions for many months. Imran Niazi held baseless allegations against the institutions and adopted the narrative of conspiracy being hatched against him.

This game is going on for many months at the behest of Imran Niazi.” CM was addressing a press conference at 90-SQA in which Provincial Ministers Sardar Awais Leghari, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Atta Tarar were also present on this occasion.

Hamza Shahbaz said “Imran Niazi use to adopt the narrative to open up four constituencies but when the decision came that no rigging took place then he refused to accept. Today he demand to constitute a commission by the Supreme Court. This man could fulfil a single promise which he made with the people in his four years tenure.

Niazi rest assured this country is going to exist and promise was made with the labourers during Imran Niazi’s tenure to give 50 lac houses. False promise was also made with the youth to give them one crore employments. GDP was 5.8 percent in the old Pakistan and during the previous tenure this growth became negative.

The nation was put in the long queues to collect flour, ghee and other items. Who used to utter that a bloody long march would take place? RPO had rubber bullets and the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan and KPK along with their police did aerial firing on our police personnel.

They use to move with the help of bulldozers and cranes. 24 lac 90 thousand were less in their 25 lac public rally and said that he would hold sit-in till the time the call for elections will not come but he turned back to bani gala in one night.”

CM stated that he had spent many years of youth in the wilderness of prisons. He said that his father was a cancer patient but he could look after him adding that he had spent 22 months in jail but no accusation was proved. He stated that Pervaiz Elahi gave orders to summon chief secretary and IG Punjab and only then the decision of budget for the 12 crore will be made. He said “ I after foreseeing such condition thought that fatal attack had been committed on the deputy speaker and how come a custodian sitting over there was giving congratulations when his scoundrels were attacking Deputy Speaker.

The whole nation witnessed that the broken arm was joined in a single day. It was accused that Hamza Shahbaz injured his head with a rod and threw him out of assembly. How come Pervaiz Elahi shamefully said that the constable is not a martyr.