Seven, including two special reports, presented in Senate

Two special reports and five reports of the Senate Standing Committees were presented in the Senate on Thursday.

Senator SaleemMandviwalla on behalf Chairman, Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives presented a special report of the Committee regarding the on-ground findings from the visit of the Committee to Gwadar.

He also presented another special report on behalf of Chairman, Standing Committee on Aviation regarding amendments in the Civil Aviation Rules, 1994 and National Aviation Policy, 2019.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, SaleemMandviwalla presented report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956 (The State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021).

He also presented another report of the Committee, regarding the rules and policies for postings, number of the position of Executive Directors, Directors and Representatives from Pakistan at the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Economic Organization, World Trade Organizations and any international or regional bodies.

SaleemMandviwalla also presented a report of the Committee regarding details of total volume of Pakistan’s foreign and domestic debt separately till September, 2021, indicating also the annual increase in the said debt from 2018 till September, 2021, with year-wise break-up.

He also presented report of the Committee on a point of public importance raised by

Senator Danesh Kumar regarding maintenance of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) account for Parliamentarians by the State Bank of Pakistan. He also presented report of the Committee on the budgetary allocations to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of the Ministry of Finance for the financial year 2022-23 in terms of sub-rule (7) of Rule 166 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012.