Pakistan, Iran enjoy multi-dimensional ties

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy multi-dimensional relations which need to be further strengthened.

He expressed these views while meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseini in Ministry of Communications here Thursday, said a press release. The minister said that Pakistan highly values its friendly and brotherly relationship with neighboring country Iran which always stand time tested. “We have complete trust, mutual understanding and convergence of views on all bilateral, regional and international issues,” he added. Secretary Communications, Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Khuram Agha and other senior officers of Ministry and National Highway Authority were also present. Asad Mahmood said, although current trade volume between the two countries was low to the tune of approx 1 million US$. However, Pakistan was committed to take all possible measures to increase the bilateral trade volume to the level of US $ 5 billion, he added.