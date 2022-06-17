Legal committee to be formed to raise Yasin’s case at global forums

In what appears to be a satisfactory development, Pakistan legal fraternity would form a legal committee to fight and highlight JKLF Chief Yasin Malik’s case at the global forums to ensure his safe release from Indian detention.

The development reached in a meeting between Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik and President Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsan Bhon here on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference, Mashaal lauded the development regarding formation of the legal committee and said that it would help raise Yasin’s detention issue at various forums effectively and hopefully would succeed to get him released from Indian Jail. She said that the voice of Kashmir had been kept in a dead cell and deprived him all legal and fundamental rights.

Mushaal stated that the brutal occupation authorities did not allow his family to even contact through modern technologies.

The Hurriyat leader went on to say that the issue of Yasin needed to be taken strongly at UN, EU, OIC and international Court of Justice and the formation of a legal committee would prove quite helpful and effective in that regard.

She said that fascist Narendra Modi-led government used all brutal tactics and inhuman laws to silence the most effective voice of Kashmir. The Hurriyat leader said that time was ripe to take a firm stand against the Indian state barbarism.

However, she vowed that the brutal forces could not dampen the courage of brave Kashmiri freedom fighters and they would take the right to self-determination to its logical end.

On the occasion, the bar president said that the government should issued condemnation statements besides pursuing the case at every forum effectively. He said that the legal fraternity would constitute the committee and would play their role to ensure Yasin’s release.