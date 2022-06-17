APHC AJK convener elected

Mahmood Ahmed Saghar has been elected as convener of APHC-AJK chapter, Sheikh Abdul Mateen as its General Secretary and Imtiaz Wani as Information Secretary. According to Kashmir media service, election for new officer-bearers was held at APHC-AJK office in Islamabad, Thursday, which was attended by all Hurriyat units. A statement issued after the election held on June 15, 2022, said, “This was the first election since the unification of all Hurriyat groups.” After the foundation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in 1993, the statement added, the forum unfortunately split into two groups in 2005. However, both the groups remained engaged in the struggle for freedom. In the meantime, leadership from both factions kept trying to bring them close. As a result, they decided to cooperate under the leadership of the iconic Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gilani. The statement said that the Hurriyat is custodian of the sacrifices of thousands of martyrs, and newly-elected APHC-AJK team pledges to work diligently to keep the candle of freedom burning so that Kashmiris can gain freedom from Indian occupation.