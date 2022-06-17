Jubilee celebrations mark a historic milestone in British history: Seth Jeebun

The owner of one of the biggest care homes in the UK has remarked that the jubilee celebrations in Britain have marked a new historic milestone in British history. Commenting over the colourful celebrations to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth, Sheth Jeebun, director of Aster Healthcare, said the Queen was a uniting figure for the whole of the country including the Commonwealth countries and the rest of the world.

Sheth Jeebun, who is amongst the pioneers of the Asian care homes in the UK for the healthcare industry and has been successfully running four nursing homes, said the Queen was humbled by the support she had received during her Platinum Jubilee after crowds of royal fans cheered her appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, flanked by her heir Prince Charles and two other future kings. Representatives from Britain’s diverse communities, and across the Commonwealth, danced and marched through the streets, while other performers dressed as animals, nuns, cake stands and people from every decade of the queen’s reign.

Sheth Jeebun said that hundreds of thousands of royal supporters held street parties or gathered in London to watch the Jubilee festivities in what is for many the first major national public event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheth Jeebun said that he set up the healthcare business in line with the Queen’s vision for providing respite and care for those who need it most and treating the residents and the needy as part of the extended family.

Sheth Jeebun said that Aster Healthcare prides itself in celebrating cultural diversities and have anti-discriminatory practices at place. He added: “With pageantry and the trooping of color, parading soldiers, horses, and musicians taking place outside the palace in London, the Aster family were not far behind in an array of celebrations. All nursing home residents, families and staff celebrated the platinum jubilee weekend in style. With organized activities and plenty of food there was a buzz in the air of celebrations to mark the historic milestone. An excellent opportunity for all residents and to have an amazing fun filled weekend creating lasting memories of the joyous occasion. It was certainly a royal affair thoroughly enjoyed by all in attendance.