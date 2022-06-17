Rafi Group arranges award show

Pakistan’s leading real estate developer Rafi Group held an award show for celebrating the successful sales launch of Overseas District of its GDA approved premium housing project, Green Palms Housing Project Gwadar, at a private hotel in Lahore.

Chief Executive Officer Shehriar Imtiaz Rafi was the chief guests at the event. The event was attended by Chief Commercial Officer Shaikh Abdul Sammi, General Manager Sales & Business Development Rehan Rashid Khan, National Sales Manager Rafi Group Junaid Sultan and Platinum Sales Partner Khalid Khan along with other sales partners. Awards were distributed among the top performers and the Group appreciated the contributions of all the stakeholders for making the launch successful.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Shehriar Imtiaz Rafi said that Green Palms Housing Project carries lucrative prospects for customers & sales partners because of its unique features and its prime location in Gwadar. Rafi Group believes in continuous growth along with the stakeholders and cherishes to create better investment opportunities for its customers & sales partners. He said that Gwadar holds immense significance for Pakistan’s economy & Rafi Group is committed to meet the upcoming housing needs in the Chinese-backed smart port city with top-class infrastructure. We will keep on providing better investment opportunities in Gwadar, he said.

In his speech, Shehriar Imtiaz Rafi also shared the vision of Rafi Group and its future plans. He also shared various initiatives which Rafi Group has especially taken to facilitate sales partners & customers. Chief Commercial Officer Abdul Sami Sheikh in his address said that Rafi Group has become a key player in the development of Gwadar because of its premium housing project, Green Palms Housing Project Gwadar. Designed as per Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan, Green Palms Housing Project has the potential infrastructure to address and fulfil the rising needs of housing in Gwadar.

Green Palms housing project is the largest approved private housing project in Gwadar.