UMT celebrates 32 years of service, scholarship and leadership

The University of Management and Technology, Lahore on Thursday marked the completion of 32 years of its enlightening journey with a grand celebration and cake-cutting ceremony.

The event at the university was attended by the UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Director-General UMT Abid HK Shirwani, Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza, Chief Advisor to President on Research and Academic Excellence Dr. Mujahid Kamran, Director Special Projects UMT Zahid Warriach, Muhammad Tofique along with Deans, Directors and Heads of University Management Offices.

Addressing the attendants, Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that 32 years ago Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed) embarked upon a journey of enlightenment. The patriotism, faith and commitment of Dr. Hasan gave birth to UMT, an institution of distinct character and a majestic symbol of excellence in higher education in Pakistan. Mr. Murad expressed that UMT is a unique institute in the way that it inculcates a spirit of humanitarian service in its students besides providing them with educational and career direction.

President UMT further highlighted that holistic education has distinguished UMT in the global ranking of universities as it has stood true to its motto of transforming students into leaders. Ibrahim Murad thanked the alumni, educators, students, faculty and staff, for their hard work to make UMT a leader in education and innovation.

Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza and DG UMT Abid H K Shirwani on this occasion congratulated the entire UMT Family for making the remarkable journey of 32 years possible, especially the faculty and staff who work with unmatched hard work, exceptional skills, and endless passion.