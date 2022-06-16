Court adjourns reference against Sindh CM till July 7

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till July 7 on Nooriabad Power project reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The CM Sindh and and others appeared before the court. During the proceeding, the defence lawyer contended that the new NAB law was sent to the president for approval. He said significant changes had been made in the NAB law.

Following these arguments, the case was adjourned till July 7.