IHC declares order of deciding PTI foreign funding case in 30 days

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the order of deciding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-(PTI) Insaf’s foreign funding case within 30 days null and void.

In its decision on the PTI’s intra-court appeal, the court stated that it did not doubt the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) intentions to treat all political parties’ foreign funding cases equally. “We hope that the ECP will resolve the cases of the other parties in a timely manner.”

“We also expect the election commission to ensure transparency in the investigation,” the IHC said, adding that “the ECP has not yet issued a ruling in the PTI’s foreign funding case.” And the commission’s spokesman has also assured us that if prohibited funding is proven, it will take action against political parties without discrimination.”

The PTI filed an intra-court appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on April 20, 2022, against the court’s single-bench decision to issue a verdict in the party’s foreign funding case within 30 days.