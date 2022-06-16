PM Shehbaz wants to further strengthen ties with UAE

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Pakistan in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wanted to further strengthen relations with the United Arab Emirates in all fields including trade and business.

During a meeting with the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi who called on her, they discussed issues of mutual interest and the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

She expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Pakistani people on the demise of former UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Paying tributes to the late UAE leader she said the late Sheikh Khalifa was a friend of Pakistan, his death was a great loss for both the countries.

The minister said that the new President of UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was a visionary and progressive leader and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed have a revolutionary vision for the development and prosperity of future generations.

The two leaders sought to promote strong ties between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest, including economy, trade and social sector, she remarked.

“Our government has started implementing a new film and culture policy,” she said and invited UAE filmmakers and investors for joint ventures and investments in film and drama.

Congratulating the UAE leadership and organizers on hosting the successful Dubai Expo, she said that apart from highlighting the positive identity, the Dubai exhibition also increased economic opportunities and promoted the culture of different countries.

The UAE ambassador congratulated Marriyum Aurangzeb on assuming charge as Information Minister. The UAE ambassador said that according to the vision of the leadership of both countries, they believe in further enhancement of bilateral relations.