China and Pakistan good friends, and partners: PM Shehbaz Sharif

During his first such interview with Chinese media since he took office as prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a manifestation of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation between Pakistan and China, CGTN reported on Thursday.

He said that the Pakistani government attaches great importance to the project and hopes to benefit further the people of the two countries and the region.

The project is also facing some problems, Pakistan is willing to use the “Pakistan speed” to eliminate bottlenecks and strengthen cooperation.

The prime minister said the CPEC meets the pressing requirements of Pakistan and has brought benefits to the Pakistani people.

Next year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative and the 10th year of the construction of the CPEC. Shehbaz Sharif said it’s time to move the CPEC into the next phase.