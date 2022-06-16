Didn’t ask Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC IPP contracts, IMF clarifies

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) did not push Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC IPP contracts, according to Esther Perez Ruiz, the IMF’s Resident Representative for Pakistan.

Such claims, she stated, were just false.

She went on to say that the IMF backed the Pakistani government’s multi-pronged plan to resurrect the country’s energy industry, which distributed the burden among all stakeholders, including the government, producers, and consumers.

It should be recalled that the IMF has pushed Pakistan to renegotiate the CPEC energy accords before making payments of roughly Rs300 billion to the Chinese power facilities, according to media reports.