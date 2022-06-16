We will get out of these economic difficulties, vows PM Shahbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted on Thursday that the government was acutely aware of the impact of the fuel price hike and that the government was left with no choice but to raise the prices due to the deal that the PTI government had signed with the IMF.

The prime minister also stated that he would soon inform the nation of the details of the IMF-PTI agreement. “God willing, we will get out of these economic difficulties,” he added.

“I wonder whether those who struck the worst ever deal with the IMF and took patently bad economic decisions have the conscience to face the truth,” he flayed.

“How can they pretend to be innocent when what the nation is going through is clearly their doing?” he added.

He also stated that the government would soon bring all the details of the IMF-PTI deal before the people.