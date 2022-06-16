Sharmeen celebrates Disney’s ‘Ms Marvel’ with the launch of the series in Pakistani cinemas

To celebrate the introduction of the first Pakistani Marvel superhero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the series is getting a special screening in cinemas across Pakistan through HKC Entertainment.

Ms. Marvel, the new Disney series, introduces Kamala Khan – a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. The series, celebrated globally for breaking stereotypes and opening doors for the South Asian community in the MCU as the lead characters, is directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Adil El Arbi, Bilal Fallah and Meera Menon.

The exclusive screening schedule of the special cinema format of the six-episode series is scheduled as follows:

June 16 – Episodes 1 and 2

June 30 – Episodes 3 and 4

July 14 – Episodes 5 and 6

The versatile and diverse cast also includes; Nimra Bucha, Aramis Knight, Fawad Khan, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Mohan Kapur, Alyy Khan, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Samina Ahmad, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Mehwish Hayat.