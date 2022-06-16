Omair Rana clarifies his statement about Aamir Khan

Pakistan’s television and film actor Omair Rana, who had recently claimed that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had copied his look, has now clarified his statement. “Yes, I said this but I said this in fun, well, the sense of human is damaged in people nowadays, they don’t understand humour, there was a young guy who interviewed me and asked, ‘what’s your aspiration’, I truly admire Aamir Khan for his work and craft so I said that now that he has copied my style, I’m thinking International, let me work with him, people over exaggerated it and started bashing me,” Omair said in a television show, when asked by the host about his statement.

“I hope that this reaches to him, but it was in all good fun,” he added.

Earlier, while hilariously referring to Aamir’s look in his upcoming Bollywood film “Laal Singh Chaddha”, Omair said, “He did not copy me. I repeat he did not copy me.” Aamir’s look is quite similar to his portrayal of Mastaan Singh in drama “Sang-e-Maah”.