Australia injury woes deepen as Stoinis ruled out

PALLEKELE: Australia’s injury woes in Sri Lanka deepened Wednesday with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis ruled out of the rest of the ODI series and spinner Ashton Agar also joining the wounded list. Fast bowler Kane Richardson has already flown home with a hamstring problem and Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott and Mitchell Marsh are also out of action and Cameron Green not fit enough to bowl. Stoinis strained his side smashing 44 off 31 in Tuesday’s two-wicket win in Pallekele and Cricket Australia said Wednesday that the 32-year-old will play no further part in the five-match series. Agar also got hurt as he took two wickets but “will remain with the squad to continue to rehabilitate and ongoing assessment,” a statement said. Batsman and part-time spinner Travis Head and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, currently playing a four-day Australia A match in Hambantota, will join the ODI squad on Thursday. Speaking before the announcement, Test skipper Pat Cummins — who played his first ODI in 18 months on Tuesday —said that Australia still have “plenty of options”. “All the planning was going to be for a perfect preparation, we had the Aussie A team over here, a big squad, but there were always going to be things that crop up,” Cummins said on the eve of the second one-day international. It’s not ideal, the amount of injuries, but we will strike that balance,” said the 29-year-old Cummins.

“Scott Boland has come in, hopefully Starcy (Mitchell Starc) will be back soon, Mitch Marsh back bowling, Cam Green back bowling,” Cummins said. “It feels like we still have plenty of options.” After the ODI series Australia are also due to play two Tests in Sri Lanka in Galle from June 29. “National selectors will continue to monitor the squad through the ODI series before deciding if any changes need to be made ahead of the two Test matches in Galle,” Cricket Australia said. Asked about a new $6.2 billion mega-deal for the broadcast rights for the Indian Premier League, Cummins said it was “great for the game”. “It shows millions and millions of fans are out there that love watching cricket,” said Cummins, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the recently concluded IPL.

Squads:

Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Danushka Gunathilaka, 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Dhananjaya de Silva, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Jeffrey Vandersay, 11 Maheesh Theekshana.

Australia (possible): 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (capt), 3 Steven Smith, 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Alex Carey (wk), 6 Travis Head/Josh Inglis, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Jhye Richardson, 10 Mitchell Swepson, 11, Josh Hazlewood.