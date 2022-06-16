South African Impey wins Tour of Switzerland fourth stage

PARIS: South African Daryl Impey clinched the fourth stage of the Tour of Switzerland in a sprint finish on Wednesday as Welshman Steve Williams kept hold of the overall lead. Israel Premier-Tech’s Impey, 37, pipped Australian Michael Matthews and Dane Soeren Kragh Andersen after 190.8km of racing from Grenchen to Brunnen on the banks of Lake Lucerne. Impey, who wore the Tour de France’s yellow jersey for two days in 2013, claimed the 30th victory of his career. Bahrain-Victorious’ Williams, 26, who won Sunday’s opening stage, finished in 29th place in the mass sprint group behind Impey. Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas was also edged by Impey but the Ineos Grenadiers rider moves up to third overall with his performance. Dane Andreas Lorentz Kron is sandwiched between the Welsh pair in the yellow jersey standings. Thursday’s fifth stage is a 193km run from Ambri through Lugano to Novazzano, near the Italian border.