Gold price increases by Rs550 to Rs143,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs550 per tola and was sold at Rs143,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs142,450 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs470 and was sold at Rs122,600 as compared to Rs122,130 whereas that of ten-gram gold increased to Rs112,383 compared to its sale at Rs111,950, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1540 and Rs1,320.30, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 and was sold at $1833 stagnant at $1822, the association reported.