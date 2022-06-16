Facing gas ‘blackmail’ by Russia, EU turns to Israel

The European Union wants to strengthen its energy cooperation with Israel in light of Russia’s use of gas supplies to “blackmail” its members over the Ukraine conflict, the European Commission chief said Tuesday.

Ursula von der Leyen’s remarks came as Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, also visiting Israel, said Rome was seeking to boost gas supplies from Israel as EU members eye options to diminish their reliance on Russian energy.

“The Kremlin has used our dependency on Russian fossil fuels to blackmail us,” von der Leyen said in a speech at Ben Gurion University in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba. “Since the beginning of the war, Russia has deliberately cut off its gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria and Finland, and Dutch and Danish companies, in retaliation for our support to Ukraine.”

Moscow’s conduct “only strengthens our resolve to break free of our dependence on Russian fossil fuels,” she said, noting the EU was “exploring ways to step up our energy cooperation with Israel,” with work on an underwater power cable and a gas pipeline in the eastern Mediterranean.